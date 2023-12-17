Person killed, another hurt in Marlboro County crash
Published: Dec. 17, 2023
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Marlboro County.
SCHP LCpl. Brittany Glover said the wreck happened at around 11:15 p.m. Saturday just north of Bennettsville on S.C. 9 near S.C. 79.
According to Glover, the driver of a 2007 Cadillac heading west on the highway collided with a 2011 Ford Explorer heading east. The driver of the Ford died at the scene, while the driver of the Cadillac was taken to a hospital.
No further details were immediately available.
