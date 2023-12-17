Georgetown County School District to have eLearning Day Monday

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Schools in Georgetown County will operate virtually on Monday due to a strong coastal storm in the Grand Strand.

The Georgetown County School District made the announcement just after 5 p.m. Sunday. All schools and facilities will be closed.

MORE COVERAGE

The day will also not have to be made up due to it being an eLearning Day. The district also said athletic practices and competitions may resume Monday afternoon depending on conditions.

Normal operations are expected to pick back up on Tuesday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.