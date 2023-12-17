Submit a Tip
Conway issues emergency declaration due to coastal storm

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in Conway have issued an emergency declaration after a strong coastal storm moved through Horry County on Sunday.

MORE COVERAGE | Radar-confirmed tornado causes damage in Horry County

The city held an emergency meeting to pass the declaration and moved into OPCON 1.

City crews also responded to multiple incidents caused by flash flooding in the area.

“We are asking residents to please avoid driving on the roads at this time,” the city said in a statement. “As evening approaches it may become difficult to see water covering the roads, please use caution. Barricades are being placed in reported areas of the city that are not passable. Please obey the barricades and do not drive through flooded roads.”

The city also announced several road closures due to the storm which can be viewed below.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

ROAD CLOSURES - Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads or drive around barricades. This post will list road...

Posted by City of Conway, SC on Sunday, December 17, 2023

