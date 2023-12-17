Conway issues emergency declaration due to coastal storm

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in Conway have issued an emergency declaration after a strong coastal storm moved through Horry County on Sunday.

The city held an emergency meeting to pass the declaration and moved into OPCON 1.

City crews also responded to multiple incidents caused by flash flooding in the area.

“We are asking residents to please avoid driving on the roads at this time,” the city said in a statement. “As evening approaches it may become difficult to see water covering the roads, please use caution. Barricades are being placed in reported areas of the city that are not passable. Please obey the barricades and do not drive through flooded roads.”

The city also announced several road closures due to the storm which can be viewed below.

