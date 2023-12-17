Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – Arizona authorities said five children died after a fire broke out at a home Saturday evening.

Bullhead City officials said the fire was called in around 5 p.m. at a home located close to the Colorado River.

Officials said the five children were ages 13, 11, 5, 4 and 2 years old.

A police spokesperson said no adults were in the home at the time of the fire.

An investigation into the fire is underway, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage to Waccamaw Pottery building
GALLERY: Radar-confirmed tornado causes damage in Horry County
Expect the winds to turn gusty again overnight
FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds continue tonight, rapidly improving weather Monday
Quinton Robert Brayboy
Sheriff: Man out on bond for murder charged in deadly Robeson County shooting
Power outages reported as coastal storm impacts Grand Strand
Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach light displays to close due to weather

Latest News

Multiple people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in a...
Multiple people sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries after rollover crash in Colorado Springs parking lot
A man who was out on bond for murder has now been charged in another deadly incident in North...
Man out on bond for murder charged in deadly shooting
WMBF News at 11
Person killed, another hurt in Marlboro County crash
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza