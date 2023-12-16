Nights of a Thousand Candles canceled on Sunday due to weather

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the Grand Strand’s most popular holiday events is being put on hold Sunday due to weather.

Brookgreen Gardens said Saturday that Nights of a Thousand Candles will be closed Sunday, as a powerful coastal storm is forecast to impact the area.

“The safety of our guests and staff is our top priority, and after careful consideration of the weather forecast, we believe it is in the best interest of everyone involved to cancel the event,” read a post from Brookgreen Gardens’s Facebook page.

Brookgreen Gardens also said it would offer an exchange for those who had tickets for Sunday through its ticket agency.

Other local holiday events have also announced changes due to Sunday’s forecast.

