Man dies in Darlington crash, coroner says

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington man was killed Saturday after a vehicle he was driving collided with a tree.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the wreck happened on North Main Street.

Hardee later identified the driver as Frankie Lee Johnson, Jr., who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.