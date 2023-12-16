Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Man dies in Darlington crash, coroner says

(KYTV/MGN Online)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington man was killed Saturday after a vehicle he was driving collided with a tree.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the wreck happened on North Main Street.

Hardee later identified the driver as Frankie Lee Johnson, Jr., who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remnants of a crashed plane are seen on Interstate 26 in Asheville, North Carolina, on...
Plane from Myrtle Beach pilot school crashes on N.C. interstate
Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach light displays to close due to weather
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A powerful coastal storm will deliver impacts similar to a tropical storm.
FIRST ALERT: Powerful coastal storm set to deliver impacts similar to a tropical storm
The plane crashed on Sept. 14, 2022, near the area of McNeill Road, killing 72-year-old Barrie...
Possible cause listed in final Conway-area deadly plane crash report

Latest News

Nights of a Thousand Candles
Nights of a Thousand Candles canceled on Sunday due to weather
Person killed in Florence County crash
Quinton Robert Brayboy
Sheriff: Man out on bond for murder charged in deadly Robeson County shooting
A powerful coastal storm will deliver impacts similar to a tropical storm.
FIRST ALERT: Powerful coastal storm set to deliver impacts similar to a tropical storm