Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his lunch break.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD, Calif. (Gray News) - A California man is now a millionaire thanks to playing the lottery on his lunch break.

According to the California Lottery, Durwin Hickman scratched off a $30 Set For Life! ticket while on break that revealed the game’s top prize.

Hickman got to the second-to-last spot on the ticket when he uncovered the word “LIFE,” resulting in the game’s $20 million jackpot.

“It was the biggest rush I have had in my life,” Hickman shared with lottery officials.

The San Francisco International Airport worker said he sent a picture of the winning ticket to his wife to double-check that he indeed did win the life-changing prize.

He said he plans to buy his wife a house with the winnings.

According to Hickman, he won $1,000 playing the California Lottery before but nothing like this.

The winning ticket was sold at L & M Liquor on Vermont Street in the Hayward area.

The store will receive a bonus of $100,000 for selling the ticket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remnants of a crashed plane are seen on Interstate 26 in Asheville, North Carolina, on...
Plane from Myrtle Beach pilot school crashes on N.C. interstate
Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach light displays to close due to weather
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A powerful coastal storm will deliver impacts similar to a tropical storm.
FIRST ALERT: Powerful coastal storm set to deliver impacts similar to a tropical storm
The plane crashed on Sept. 14, 2022, near the area of McNeill Road, killing 72-year-old Barrie...
Possible cause listed in final Conway-area deadly plane crash report

Latest News

Man dies in Darlington crash, coroner says
This vase, purchased at a Richmond Goodwill store in June for $3.99, sold for more than...
Vase found at thrift store sells for more than $100K
Nights of a Thousand Candles
Nights of a Thousand Candles canceled on Sunday due to weather
Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building destroyed...
3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says