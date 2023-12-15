The three-digit number you can call for any kind of help and it’s not 911

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Dialing 211 can get you connected with resources of almost any kind.

The 211 program is overseen by the United Way and is similar to 911 but for resources.

Once you dial the number, you’ll speak with a crisis-trained professional ready to point you in the right direction.

So far this year, the United Way said they’ve given more than 6,300 referrals helping with questions about anything from filling out taxes to food assistance.

President and CEO Blakely Roof said they even helped one lady get a new pair of dentures after losing hers in a house fire.

Roof said here in Horry County, the three most common calls are for shelters, rent assistance and affordable housing.

Roof said 211 is a great resource for anyone who may not know where to go for help.

“211 really is the easiest way, and it’s easy to remember,” Roof said. “I know a lot of times people may give out like three resources they’re familiar with, but there are so many other resources out there that people aren’t familiar with that really can be taken advantage of.”

The one-stop shop is anonymous and available in more than 160 languages 24/7.

United Way even added a new text option this year.

They’ve also found a way to help those who do not have access to a phone. They recently installed emergency phones at Plyler Park and the Second Avenue Pier in Myrtle Beach.

Earlier this week, Horry County Council discussed donating more than $100,000 to the 211 program, which the United Way said could help add even more services and free up money to go towards other areas in the nonprofit.

