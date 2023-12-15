Surfside Beach officials considering parking rate, fine increases

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The town of Surfside Beach is considering increasing its parking rates, along with citation fines and enforcement measures.

The town works with a parking solutions company, Pivot Parking, to craft its parking infrastructure. The company recently offered multiple suggestions on how Surfside Beach can maximize its parking revenue.

Parking rates would double in some lots, potentially jumping from $2 an hour to $4 an hour, if one of the suggested plans is adopted. Daily rates would also jump; right now, non-premium lots are $10 a day, which would increase to $16 a day.

As for premium lots, the hourly rate could jump from $3 an hour to $5 an hour. The daily rate would be $25 for a whole day’s worth of parking at the two premium lots: the Surfside Beach Pier lot and the Yaupon lot.

As for the extra revenue the increases would generate, town administrator Gerry Vincent said the money wouldn’t stray far from the parking lots.

“So the parking revenue stays within the parking budget, so it does not go to the general fund,” Vincent said. “And typically, the parking revenue is used to purchase additional property for parking lots or make improvements to the parking lots.”

Citation fines could triple if you’re caught parking without paying. The current violation fine is $25, but if the town adopts Pivot Parking’s suggestions, that could jump to $75.

On the enforcement side, Pivot Parking suggested the use of boots on cars to deter people from parking without paying or parking illegally. Right now, Surfside Beach does not boot cars.

Businesses in the area largely rely on public parking lots, as some don’t have their private lots. Zach Baker, the owner of Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill, said these changes could cause serious issues to Surfside Beach as a whole, partially because of a decision made by the town just a few years ago.

“A couple of years ago, they eliminated parking requirements for new businesses, including the pier, which they own,” Baker said. “The parking situation down here isn’t going to get any better once the pier opens. We’re excited to have the pier open, but the town seemingly has no plans about where people should park.”

Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill has a private lot behind the restaurant, but once that fills up, customers have to either find street parking or use a paid public lot. Baker said in a town so driven by tourism, he thinks the town is failing to recognize that tourists don’t know local parking rules, and may unknowingly violate them.

“They want to market this as a destination, but when you come down here and get a $75 ticket, it doesn’t bode well for repeat customers,” Baker said.

These changes would only be in effect for about half the year, as Surfside Beach has free off-season parking. Vincent said the changes would certainly not affect that. You can still park in public lots for free from Nov. 1 through the end of February.

Additionally, Vincent said these are still merely suggestions put forth by Pivot Parking, and they should be treated as such.

”There were some recommendations made by Pivot Parking that will now go to the parking committee,” Vincent said. “So, the parking committee will review these proposed changes and then they’ll make their recommendations to town council.”

In the meantime, posted parking rates in Surfside Beach still apply outside the free parking period. It’s unclear when exactly a final decision is expected.

