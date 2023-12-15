Submit a Tip
Struggling Panthers selling tickets for as low as $12

Carolina (1-12) hasn’t won a game since the end of October.
Tickets for the Panthers' game against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday are priced at just $12,...
Tickets for the Panthers' game against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday are priced at just $12, according to Ticketmaster.(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Connor Lomis and Luke Tucker
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Panthers are struggling, and it’s showing.

Tickets for Sunday’s Falcons game at Bank of America Stadium are going for as low as $12, according to Ticketmaster’s listing.

Carolina (1-12) hasn’t won a game since the end of October and fired head coach Frank Reich about a month later. His firing has not changed the results, though, as the Panthers are looking to break their second six-game losing streak of the season.

Fans have expressed their frustration with the team and its ownership all season long on social media, at one point planning a “march” on the stadium.

Aside from the team’s on-field struggles, Sunday’s weather may also be keeping some fans out of the stands against Atlanta. Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected, with temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

If there is one bright spot for the Panthers, it could be that their black alternate helmets will make their return to game action this weekend. It will be just the second time they have worn the helmets, but it has players, including quarterback Bryce Young, excited.

