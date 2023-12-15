Submit a Tip
South Strand prepares for possible coastal flooding

By Julia Richardson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - With strong winds, heavy rain and possible coastal flooding forecast for Sunday, emergency officials in Horry County say they’re ready.

“We know that the trouble spots in the county such as down on the south end and the north end, certainly Garden City, areas of Cherry Grove, anywhere that is usually seeing coastal flooding even just from astronomical tides, should certainly expect to see water on some of those roadways,” said Thomas Bell, spokesperson for Horry County Emergency Management.

Businesses on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City can attest to this.

“We’ll get a foot of water, three feet of water in the bar,” said John Thomas, manager at Garden City Beach Bar and Grill.

Thomas has worked at the bar for seven years and told WMBF News that it’s not just big storms that have an impact on Atlantic Avenue.

“You know, you’re below the water table here, so any time you get any type of precipitation, it has nowhere to go,” he said.

Thomas said preparing for flooding is now just second nature.

“You learn over time, and so all of our coolers are now off the ground, as high as we can get them,” said Thomas. “And then, if we know that high tide is coming, which we always do know, then we get everything else off the floor.”

Down the street, Dunes Realty has seen its share of flooding.

“There’s definitely some fatigue that comes into it, and luckily we’ve done this so many times that we’ve designed our office to be resilient,” said Ryan Swaim, general manager at Dunes Realty.

Swaim said the office will elevate its furniture, but he does not expect water to get inside the building as it has with more severe storms.

“If we do get water, it shouldn’t be much...and it’s enough to make a mess, and it’s enough to be a real pain in the rear, but probably not enough to cause too much damage,” he said.

Ultimately, county leaders want to make sure residents and those visiting pay attention.

“We just want people to be weather aware and cognizant that this is going to be a little bit more than just a rainstorm,” said Bell.

Bell also recommends securing any Christmas decorations that have the potential to fly away. A representative from Santee Cooper says its teams are also monitoring the weather and will be ready to respond if needed.

