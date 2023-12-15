Submit a Tip
Sheriff arrested for DUI in marked vehicle, driving two times over legal alcohol limit

He blew .206 on a blood alcohol level test - more than two times the legal limit.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Candice Hare and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A Kentucky sheriff was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence after he drove his marked vehicle up to a school, according to state records.

Video obtained from the Robertson County School System showed Sheriff Terry Gray operating his “marked police vehicle at 2:29 p.m.,” as he drove up to the school.

Records state the school resource officer and Sheriff Gray had “a disagreement” and the resource officer called Kentucky State Police for assistance.

The resources officer said the sheriff “smelled of alcoholic beverages.”

State records show that two Kentucky state troopers called Gray minutes apart starting at 2:34 p.m.

Both troopers say they noticed Gray had “extremely slurred and/or slow speech.

At that point, Gray reportedly left the school grounds and was traveling on Kentucky 165 toward Blue Licks State Park. He later told the troopers he was at his Mount Olivet residence.

When troopers arrived, Gray was standing next to his marked vehicle with the driver’s side door open.

Records state the troopers smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from” the sheriff’s “breath,” he appeared unsteady on his feet and “indicated he had been drinking vodka earlier in the day.

Kentucky State Police administered a breath test and determined Gray blew .206, which is more than two times the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle.

Gray stated “he had been drinking vodka earlier in the day,” Kentucky State Police wrote in his citation.

The sheriff was arrested and taken to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Department and then transferred to the Bourbon County Detention Center.

He was later released and is scheduled to go to court on Jan. 10.

WXIX reached out to the school district about the incident, and a representative for the school district declined to comment.

