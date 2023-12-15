Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Possible cause listed in final Conway-area deadly plane crash report

The plane crashed on Sept. 14, 2022, near the area of McNeill Road, killing 72-year-old Barrie...
The plane crashed on Sept. 14, 2022, near the area of McNeill Road, killing 72-year-old Barrie McMurtrie and 66-year-old Terry Druffell, both of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.(Source: Michael David)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A final report from the National Transportation Safety Board details why a small plane likely had problems during a 2022 flight that ended with the deaths of the plane’s pilot and passenger.

The plane crashed on Sept. 14, 2022, near the area of McNeill Road, killing 72-year-old Barrie McMurtrie and 66-year-old Terry Druffell, both of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.

When authorities looked at the plane’s engine after the crash, they did not find a gasket, which may have caused the engine to lose oil and power after taking off from Myrtle Beach, the report states.

Before the plane took off, it underwent upgrades at a facility in Myrtle Beach. These upgrades included removing the vacuum pump and installing a blanking plate on the vacuum pump drive pad, according to the director of maintenance.

The report states it is likely during these upgrades, no gasket was installed, as there was no record of one being ordered. The director of maintenance did tell officials he thought he replaced the gasket.

“Additionally, the director of maintenance likely did not review the work in detail before signing for the airplane to return to service,” the report reads.

The report found the director of maintenance to be presumably at fault, stating, “The National Transportation Safety Board determines the probable cause(s) of this accident to be: The mechanic’s failure to install the required gasket on the vacuum pump drive pad in accordance with the maintenance manual, which resulted in oil exhaustion and the subsequent loss of engine power.”

The report also stated that contributing to the accident was the director’s “failure to verify the installation of the vacuum pump gasket before returning the airplane to service.”

After the engine issues, the plane tried to land in a field near McNeill Road, but the plane hit a tree and crashed into a gravel roadway.

A post-crash fire consumed most of the wreckage.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
It's looking likely that Sunday mid-morning is going to be the worst timeframe for this...
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding Sunday
A low pressure system will take aim at the Carolinas and move into the area on Sunday. The...
FIRST ALERT: Another surge of colder temperatures, increasing concerns for a coastal low Sunday
Joshua Lowery, Nicole Acevedo
Police ID pair charged after drugs found in Surfside Beach home
HCFR: Passersby help person hurt in Surfside Beach-area crash
HCFR: Passersby help person hurt in Horry County crash

Latest News

Plane crash along I-26
NCDOT: Small plane crash shuts down both directions of I-26 in Asheville
Crews were called out just before 11 p.m. to Forestbrook Road and Harbison Circle for a...
1 hurt after car overturns in Forestbrook area crash
It's looking likely that Sunday mid-morning is going to be the worst timeframe for this...
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding Sunday
NAACP claims district mishandled previous sexual assaults at West Florence High School