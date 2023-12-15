Possible cause listed in final Conway-area deadly plane crash report

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A final report from the National Transportation Safety Board details why a small plane likely had problems during a 2022 flight that ended with the deaths of the plane’s pilot and passenger.

The plane crashed on Sept. 14, 2022, near the area of McNeill Road, killing 72-year-old Barrie McMurtrie and 66-year-old Terry Druffell, both of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.

When authorities looked at the plane’s engine after the crash, they did not find a gasket, which may have caused the engine to lose oil and power after taking off from Myrtle Beach, the report states.

Before the plane took off, it underwent upgrades at a facility in Myrtle Beach. These upgrades included removing the vacuum pump and installing a blanking plate on the vacuum pump drive pad, according to the director of maintenance.

The report states it is likely during these upgrades, no gasket was installed, as there was no record of one being ordered. The director of maintenance did tell officials he thought he replaced the gasket.

“Additionally, the director of maintenance likely did not review the work in detail before signing for the airplane to return to service,” the report reads.

The report found the director of maintenance to be presumably at fault, stating, “The National Transportation Safety Board determines the probable cause(s) of this accident to be: The mechanic’s failure to install the required gasket on the vacuum pump drive pad in accordance with the maintenance manual, which resulted in oil exhaustion and the subsequent loss of engine power.”

The report also stated that contributing to the accident was the director’s “failure to verify the installation of the vacuum pump gasket before returning the airplane to service.”

After the engine issues, the plane tried to land in a field near McNeill Road, but the plane hit a tree and crashed into a gravel roadway.

A post-crash fire consumed most of the wreckage.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.