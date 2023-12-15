Plane tied to Myrtle Beach ‘destroyed’ after crashing on N.C. interstate, FAA says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WMBF/FOX Carolina) - A preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration reveals what led up to a plane crashing on a North Carolina interstate Thursday night.

The plane crashed around 8:15 p.m. along I-26 in Asheville, which left the plane “destroyed,” according to the report.

While in flight, the small plane declared “mayday” because of engine failure and smoke in the cockpit, the report states. This led to the plane trying to land on the interstate.

Despite the damage, the FAA does not list any fatalities or injuries in the report. There were two people on board the plane.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a portion of I-26 will continue to be shut down Friday morning.

NCDOT said the closure is necessary for Duke Power to restore damaged power lines.

While crews work on the power lines, both directions of I-26 between Airport Road and Long Shoals Road will likely remain closed until 11 a.m.

TRACKING THE FLIGHT

The plane is operated by LIFT Academy and left the Myrtle Beach International Airport at 1:51 p.m. before landing in Knoxville, Tennessee, according to FlightAware. It later took off from Knoxville and crashed in Asheville after that.

According to officials from the Asheville Regional Airport, as the pilot approached the airport, they reported they might need help. However, officials confirmed they were unable to make it to the airport and were forced to land on I-26.

