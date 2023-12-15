Plane crashed in North Carolina operated by Myrtle Beach flight academy, FlightAware shows

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina/WMBF) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said a portion of I-26 is shut down as multiple agencies respond to a plane crash.

According to FlightAware, the plane is operated by LIFT Academy and left Myrtle Beach International Airport at 1:51 p.m. before landing in Knoxville, Tennessee. It later took off from Knoxville and made an emergency landing on I-26 in Asheville.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the plane crashed along I-26 at around 8:15 p.m. They added that two people were on board the plane. However, their current conditions are unknown.

According to officials from the Asheville Regional Airport, as the pilot approached the airport, they reported that they might need assistance. However, officials confirmed that they were unable to make it to the airport and were forced to land on I-26.

The NCDOT said the portion of I-26 west at Airport Road is currently shut down due to the crash. Drivers in the area, can use the following detour to avoid the area.

