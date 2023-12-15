Person shot while driving in Florence County; investigation ongoing

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday morning shooting that sent a driver to the hospital.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the 2200 block of Cale Yarborough Highway near Timmonsville.

Two people were in a car on their way to Olanta when another car tried to pass them and fired multiple rounds from “multiple weapons,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was shot in the lower left side and taken to a nearby hospital. They are expected to be okay, and the passenger was not hurt.

No further details about the shooting were released, including whether or not deputies have any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 80169.

