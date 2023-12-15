Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Person shot while driving in Florence County; investigation ongoing

The shooting happened just after midnight in the 2200 block of Cale Yarborough Highway near...
The shooting happened just after midnight in the 2200 block of Cale Yarborough Highway near Timmonsville.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday morning shooting that sent a driver to the hospital.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the 2200 block of Cale Yarborough Highway near Timmonsville.

Two people were in a car on their way to Olanta when another car tried to pass them and fired multiple rounds from “multiple weapons,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was shot in the lower left side and taken to a nearby hospital. They are expected to be okay, and the passenger was not hurt.

No further details about the shooting were released, including whether or not deputies have any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 80169.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remnants of a crashed plane are seen on Interstate 26 in Asheville, North Carolina, on...
Plane tied to Myrtle Beach ‘destroyed’ after crashing on N.C. interstate, FAA says
‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
It's looking likely that Sunday mid-morning is going to be the worst timeframe for this...
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding Sunday
Joshua Lowery, Nicole Acevedo
Police ID pair charged after drugs found in Surfside Beach home
A low pressure system will take aim at the Carolinas and move into the area on Sunday. The...
FIRST ALERT: Another surge of colder temperatures, increasing concerns for a coastal low Sunday

Latest News

Crews continue to search for missing dog following deadly crash
Second dog missing after deadly I-85 crash found
It's looking likely that Sunday mid-morning is going to be the worst timeframe for this...
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding Sunday
Tecolia Hough
Florence woman accused of stabbing victim with comb pick
Local nonprofits can apply to benefit from Myrtle Beach Classic