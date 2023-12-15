Person hurt in Carolina Forest crash involving pedestrian
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash involving a pedestrian in the Carolina Forest area.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the 4000 block of Postal Way at around 2:15 p.m. after reports of the crash.
The person hurt was taken to a hospital. No further details were immediately available. As of around 2:40 p.m., drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Police Department were also at the scene.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
