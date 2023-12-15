Submit a Tip
Person hurt after Horry County crash involving utility pole

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash involving a utility pole on Friday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 905 and Highway 66 just after 10:30 a.m.

The person hurt was taken to a hospital, no further word was provided on their condition.

Utility crews are also at the scene and were working to repair the broken pole.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, while the Horry County Police Department is assisting.

As of around 11:30 a.m., drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

