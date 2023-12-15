NAACP claims district mishandled previous sexual assaults at West Florence High School

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Local activists claim district officials mishandled previous reports of sexual assaults at West Florence High School.

The Florence chapter of the NAACP released a statement Thursday, saying the group began an in-depth study of school safety reports submitted by Florence One Schools.

According to the chapter, preliminary findings show two alleged rapes/attempted rapes happened on school grounds in the 2021-2022 school year. The report further indicates there were no referrals to law enforcement, despite the incidents.

The Florence NAACP also said it was made aware of an alleged sexual assault of a student on campus that happened in 2018.

“The Florence Branch is deeply concerned by what can only be described as a pattern of negligence to report potentially illegal and dangerous behavior in a public high school,” the NAACP further said in its statement.

The South Carolina Department of Education’s Persistently Dangerous Schools report also shows two “forced sex offenses” at WFHS dated in 2022. WMBF News has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the agency for more information.

The latest claims come a month after another rape allegedly occurred in a bathroom at West Florence High School. Parents and activists claim it took 12 days for the school to notify anyone about what reportedly happened.

A 17-year-old has since been charged in connection to the November incident.

Several parents are community members brought up the concerns during the school board meeting during public comment.

“The board knew my son was sexually assaulted, physically assaulted and you guys just let it happen and did nothing you all failed to respond,” said Hannah Secka.

Despite comments made during Thursday nights meeting the FSD1 school board did not address the NAACP study or parents concerns.

“The lack of action has us questioning the board in the tradition of Watergate meaning what did you know when when did you know it,” said Larry Jackson, Florence NAACP Member.

The next FSD1 school board meeting will be on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.