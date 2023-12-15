Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach holiday light display closed until further notice

(Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand holiday light display is temporarily shutting down due to this weekend’s forecast.

The City of Myrtle Beach announced Friday that its Winter Wonderland at the Beach will be closed until further notice. Officials said they hope to re-open the display sometime next week.

The city added that crews are removing tall structures, electrical boxes and dune displays ahead of strong winds, heavy rain and storm surge.

