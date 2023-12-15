Myrtle Beach holiday light display closed until further notice

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand holiday light display is temporarily shutting down due to this weekend’s forecast.

The City of Myrtle Beach announced Friday that its Winter Wonderland at the Beach will be closed until further notice. Officials said they hope to re-open the display sometime next week.

The city added that crews are removing tall structures, electrical boxes and dune displays ahead of strong winds, heavy rain and storm surge.

Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland at the Beach oceanfront light display is closed until further notice. We hope to... Posted by Myrtle Beach City Government on Friday, December 15, 2023

