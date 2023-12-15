Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Mexico closes melon-packing plant implicated in cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak that killed 8 people

FILE - Cantaloupes are displayed for sale in Virginia on Saturday, July 28, 2017.
FILE - Cantaloupes are displayed for sale in Virginia on Saturday, July 28, 2017.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Health Department on Friday ordered the temporary closure of a melon-packing plant implicated in salmonella infections that killed five people in Canada and three in the United States.

The department did not name the company involved, but Canada’s Public Health Agency linked the outbreak to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.

Mexico did not say what violations were found at the plant in the northern border state of Sonora, and said testing was being done to find the source of the contamination.

Inspectors took samples of water and swiped surfaces at the plant to look for traces of salmonella bacteria.

Since October, at least 230 people in the U.S. and 129 in Canada have been sickened in this outbreak.

The cantaloupes implicated in this outbreak include two brands, Malichita and Rudy, that are grown in the Sonora area.

The fruit was imported by Sofia Produce LLC, of Nogales, Arizona, which does business as TruFresh, and Pacific Trellis Fruit LLC, of Los Angeles. So far, more than 36,000 boxes or cases of cantaloupe have been recalled.

Health officials are warning consumers, retailers and restaurants not to buy, eat or serve cantaloupe if they don’t know the source.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remnants of a crashed plane are seen on Interstate 26 in Asheville, North Carolina, on...
Plane tied to Myrtle Beach ‘destroyed’ after crashing on N.C. interstate, FAA says
‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
It's looking likely that Sunday mid-morning is going to be the worst timeframe for this...
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding Sunday
Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach light displays to close due to weather
Joshua Lowery, Nicole Acevedo
Police ID pair charged after drugs found in Surfside Beach home

Latest News

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in...
McMaster heart procedure successful, governor’s office says
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza
A Texas man has won the title for having the best-groomed mustache in America.
Man wins national title for best-groomed mustache in America
(Source: CNN, WTKR, ABBY ZWERNER, FB, CNN, CNN, WTKR, Abby Zwerner/FB)
Mother sentenced after 6-year-old shoots teacher
Pediatricians are warning parents about the dangers when it comes to sleeping with their...
Co-sleeping dangers: Infant nearly dies after getting mother’s hair wrapped around neck