Meals on Wheels serves final meals, suspends services in Horry, Georgetown Counties

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Meals on Wheels of Horry and Georgetown Counties has been searching for a new location for weeks. Today, its time expired, forcing the non-profit to close its doors at the Conway location.

This comes after the property’s landlord nearly doubled their rent from $3,500 per month to $6,000. Michael Snuggs, the CEO of Meals on Wheels of Horry and Georgetown Counties, said he tried to compromise with the landlord, but to no avail.

“We hoped for a month-to-month agreement to where we could have time to find our new home,” Snuggs said. “They turned us down for that.”

In anticipation of the closure, staff and volunteers have been cooking meals and freezing them. Those meals ensure that the people who depend on Meals on Wheels have meals through at least next week.

Snuggs and his team want to keep offering frozen meals, but that comes with a hefty price tag. The final details are yet to be decided, but Snuggs is highly concerned about Meals on Wheels’ ability to pay the price.

“I think it’s looking like around $8,000 a week right now, that’s where we’re kind of sitting on that,” Snuggs said. “We’re still waiting for confirmation on that. That the order can be produced and sent to us.”

For long-time volunteer Kerry Straley, the final day at the Conway location was “bittersweet,” as he feels the best is yet to come, but they have to weather the storm first.

Despite potentially not having meals to deliver, Straley will continue to support those Meals on Wheels serves by providing companionship and emotional support. He’s a part of the organization’s Care Team, which sees volunteers go on house visits to keep people company and talk about their lives.

Straley said it’s important to let those in need know they’re cared about and loved.

“We don’t want to, all of a sudden, just drop them, and give them the feeling that once again that they’ve been abandoned,” Straley said. “It’s a horrible feeling. It’s a horrible feeling when it happens once. When it happens two or three times, it becomes very depressing.”

Straley used to volunteer as a cook but has since joined the Care Team. He said his mission hasn’t changed, despite the switch.

“For 11 years, I fed them nutritionally,” Straley said. “Now, I’m feeding them spiritually.”

Meals on Wheels does not receive government or state funding; they’re entirely funded by community donations, both food donations and monetary ones.

Snuggs said the need for community support has never been greater than it is right now.

“We really need the community to rally behind us, you know? It’s important. These are people who have paved the way for us,” Snuggs said. “These are teachers, doctors, coaches, law enforcement, veterans. I mean, these are people who served us in such a great way. And now, they’re needing help from the community. So, we need the community to rally behind that.”

If you’d like to donate to Meals on Wheels of Horry and Georgetown Counties, visit this link. If you’d rather mail a check, the address is P.O. Box 50862, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.

