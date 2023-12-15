McMaster heart procedure successful, governor's office says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is recovering well from what his office described as a minor outpatient heart procedure performed Friday morning.

As of noon, a release from the governor’s office that cited his cardiologist, Dr. Amy Rawl Epps, said McMaster would be heading home.

“The governor underwent a procedure for atrial fibrillation performed by my partner, Dr. William Brabham.” Epps said. “The procedure lasted one hour and fifty minutes and was very successful and uncomplicated. He is recovering well.”

The purpose of the procedure was to correct paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, an intermittent irregular heartbeat, which was first discovered and treated when McMaster, 76, was scheduled for elective outpatient orthopedic knee surgery to repair a slight meniscus tear he suffered while playing tennis with his wife, Peggy.

Epps said the procedure was “relatively simple” and that McMaster has had “an extensive cardiac workup” that showed “very normal cardiac function and no evidence of significant coronary artery disease.”

McMaster had notified Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette of the procedure in case she needed to take any executive action in case of an emergency while McMaster was temporarily disabled.

The governor is expected to resume his normal work schedule on Saturday, his office said.

