MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Ohio Bobcats and Georgia Southern Eagles are going to face off in the fourth edition of the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Kickoff is set for Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11:00 a.m. ET, on ESPN and ESPN+.

The game will be played at Brooks Stadium at Coastal Carolina University.

