Georgia Southern, Ohio prep for Myrtle Beach Bowl

By Teagan Brown
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgia Southern and Ohio made final preparations Friday as the two teams meet in the fourth-annual Myrtle Beach Bowl this weekend.

The Bobcats and Eagles each had one last practice Friday morning before their matchup kicks off the start of bowl game season.

Ohio Head Coach Tim Albin said the team has really enjoyed the whole experience in Myrtle Beach ahead of the game.

”We’re super excited, the chance as a football team to play one last journey together, one last game,” he said. “It’s been a great week, it’s been remarkable, we’ve had great hospitality, unbelievable food, we’ve been bowling, Dave and Busters, Go-karts. I’m looking forward to the football game and getting these guys back in a routine.”

Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton also talked about the hospitality his team has experienced in Myrtle Beach.

“Myrtle Beach has been phenomenal to us, the Myrtle Beach Bowl has been outstanding,” said Helton “We’ve enjoyed every second of it and now we get to go play the game we love, and these guys are prepped and ready.”

The game kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Brooks Stadium at Coastal Carolina University. It will also be televised on ESPN.

