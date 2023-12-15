Florence woman accused of stabbing victim with comb pick

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is behind bars after police said she stabbed someone early Friday.

The Florence Police Department said officers were notified by security at McLeod Health that a victim was found in the parking lot with what appeared to be a metal object stuck in her chest.

As the victim was being tended to, police began investigating and determined the incident happened on the 500 block of East Pine Street. The suspect, Tecolia Hough, was found in the same area by officers and was detained for questioning.

Police said Hough allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times with what appeared to be a metal pick from a comb “similar to a rat tail comb.” She was later arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Online records show Hough is being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of around 2 p.m. Friday.

The victim was also reported to be in stable condition as of Friday afternoon.

