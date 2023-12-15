FIRST ALERT: Powerful coastal storm set to deliver impacts similar to a tropical storm

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a powerful coastal storm delivers impacts similar to a tropical storm to the region.

THE SETUP

An area of low pressure will continue to develop in the Gulf of Mexico today and cross Florida tonight and early Sunday. As it does so, it will begin to rapidly intensify and then pass very close to the South Carolina coast through the day on Sunday.

While this is not a tropical system, impacts similar to a tropical storm are likely including coastal flooding, heavy rain, strong winds and possibly an isolated tornado threat.

Heavy rain starts to arrive by mid morning. (WMBF)

COASTAL FLOODING

A COASTAL FLOOD WATCH is in effect for all of coastal Horry and Georgetown Counties. This will likely be upgraded to a coastal flood warning. Strong on shore winds will develop by mid morning Sunday and last through the mid to late afternoon. These strong winds will push water onshore resulting in coastal flooding. Today’s latest data suggests the strongest on shore winds may arrive just after the high tide around 10:30 AM Sunday. As a result, the forecast water level has been dropped from near 10 feet to near 9.5 feet. For comparison, Hurricane Isaias in 2020 produced a water level of 9.8 feet.

Coastal flooding similar to Hurricane Isaias in 2020 is possible. (WMBF)

Causeways to and from local beaches will experience moderate coastal flooding and will likely become impassable. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks will observe moderate coastal flooding. Roadways and structures adjacent to ocean swashes may be impacted.

A HIGH SURF ADVISORY is in effect for all beaches on Sunday. Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet are expected and may lead to areas of significant erosion.

WIND

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for coastal Horry and Georgetown Counties. Winds will gradually increase Sunday morning with the strongest winds likely from mid morning through mid to late afternoon. Peak gusts may reach as high as 50 to 55 mph along the beaches. Inland areas will likely see wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result. Outside holiday decorations will also be susceptible to these gusty winds.

A wind advisory is in effect for coastal areas where 50 to 55 mph gusts are possible. (WMBF)

HEAVY RAIN

Rain will overspread the region prior to sunrise on Sunday. The rain will turn heavy at times from mid morning through the late afternoon as bands of heavy downpours blow on shore. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches will be widespread with isolated totals of 5 to 6 inches possible. While widespread flash flooding is not expected, areas of minor flooding may develop during the afternoon. A flash flood watch may be issued if the confidence in over 5 inches of rain increase.

2 to 4 inches of rain are likely area-wide with isolated totals of 5 to 6 inches possible. (WMBF)

TORNADO THREAT

The risk of an isolated tornado may develop during the day on Sunday. The coastal storm will produce very strong wind shear in the upper atmosphere that could lead to a tornado risk. A LEVEL 2 severe weather risk has been added to the area for Sunday.

A LEVEL 2 severe weather risk has been added to the area for Sunday for the risk of an isolated tornado. (WMBF)

The tornado risk will be highly dependent on the exact track of the coastal storm. 50 miles could make the difference. If the system tracks just inland, the tornado risk would spread onshore during the mid to late afternoon. If it tracks just off shore, any tornado threat would remain over the Atlantic.

Bands of very heavy rain will likely move on shore by Sunday afternoon. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.