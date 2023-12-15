Submit a Tip
Death investigation underway in Robeson County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are working on a death investigation in Robeson County Thursday evening, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms deputies, homicide investigators and crime scene investigators are working in the area of Dream Catcher Drive in Pembroke.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

