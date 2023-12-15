Submit a Tip
City leaders announce events, dates for Grand Strand Freedom Week

On Jan. 13, the MLK Annual Parade is set to step off at 10 a.m. and travel along Ocean Blvd....
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 2024 Grand Strand Freedom Week is coming soon, with a series of events planned to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and promote inclusion.

This time, the freedom week will take place from Jan. 12 to Jan. 16.

One of the biggest events will be the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on Jan. 13. The parade runs along Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard from 15th to 8th Avenues North.

On MLK Day, the MLK Drum-Major Awards and Breakfast will be held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. That event will honor people in the community working to encourage unity.

Grand Strand Freedom Week is organized by the Carolina African American Heritage in partnership with the city of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Grand Strand Freedom Week is all about bringing our residents and communities together and empowering each other through education and support,” CAAHF Chairwoman Marcella Swans said. “We call on all our community to embrace diversity, appreciate differences, and work collectively toward creating an environment where everyone feels valued and respected.”

For a full list of events, click here. 

