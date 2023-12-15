Calls for S.C. hate crime law grow after Conway-area cross burning

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Calls for a statewide hate crime law in South Carolina have grown after a cross-burning incident in the Conway area garnered national attention.

“This deeply disturbing incident demonstrates the need for hate crime legislation in South Carolina,” said Ibrahim Hooper, National Communications Director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations. “We urge lawmakers to take action to join the rest of the nation in passing such legislation.”

CAIR, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, echoed recent calls by the NAACP for the law. The latter organization’s local chapters are also getting involved and are investigating.

South Carolina remains one of two states without a hate crime law. While a few cities in the state have passed hate crime ordinances or resolutions, Conway is not one of them.

Shawn and Monica Williams told WMBF News they’ve dealt with years of harassment from their neighbors, ranging from racial slurs to outright threats.

Those concerns reached a fever pitch over Thanksgiving weekend when the couple found a burning cross facing their home just feet away from their yard.

Officers arrested their neighbors, 28-year-old Worden Butler and 27-year-old Alexis Harnett, and charged them with second-degree harassment. Harnett also allegedly yelled racial slurs at the couple while being filmed on police body cameras. The two were later released on bond.

The chief of the Horry County Police Department also released a statement Thursday, calling what happened “appalling and unacceptable.”

