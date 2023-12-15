Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

5 charged in SLED human trafficking case linked to Columbia hotel

Stock photo law enforcement
Stock photo law enforcement(Live 5 News)
By Maggie Brown
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five people were arrested and charged as part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation that crossed state lines, State Law Enforcement Division announced Thursday.

Four of the people charged are from South Carolina and one suspect is from North Carolina.

The sex acts took place at the HomeTowne Studios and Suites Columbiana on 350 Columbiana Drive, according to SLED arrest warrants.

According to arrest warrants, Rebecca Melanie Perry, 29, from Fayetteville, recruited harbored, isolated and transported a victim under the age of 18 for the purposes of sex trafficking.

At first, Perry began the sex trafficking at the Super 8 Motel located on Washington Road in Augusta. Then she brought the victim to the hotel in Columbia, the warrants allege.

Perry was charged on Dec. 7 with trafficking a victim under 18 years old (first offense).

Warrants allege Antonio Marquis Nicholson, 32, of West Columbia, Terrell Counts, 32, of Columbia, and Monesha Tatayana Lapri Gary, 24, of Laurens, recruited victims under the age of 18 for the purpose of performing sex acts for compensation.

The sex acts took place at the same hotel on 350 Columbiana Drive, the warrants say.

Nicholson and Gary were each charged with four counts of trafficking in a victim under 18 years old (first offense).

Counts, who was charged on May 24, was charged with one count of trafficking a victim under 18 years old (first offense).

Jared Pease, 56, from Darlington, is accused in SLED warrants of aiding, abetting or conspiring with another person to advertise commercial sex acts involving three minors minor for compensation.

He was charged on Nov. 9 with three counts of trafficking victims under 18 years old (first offense).

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remnants of a crashed plane are seen on Interstate 26 in Asheville, North Carolina, on...
Plane tied to Myrtle Beach ‘destroyed’ after crashing on N.C. interstate, FAA says
‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
It's looking likely that Sunday mid-morning is going to be the worst timeframe for this...
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding Sunday
Joshua Lowery, Nicole Acevedo
Police ID pair charged after drugs found in Surfside Beach home
A low pressure system will take aim at the Carolinas and move into the area on Sunday. The...
FIRST ALERT: Another surge of colder temperatures, increasing concerns for a coastal low Sunday

Latest News

Crews continue to search for missing dog following deadly crash
Second dog missing after deadly I-85 crash found
The shooting happened just after midnight in the 2200 block of Cale Yarborough Highway near...
Person shot while driving in Florence County; investigation ongoing
It's looking likely that Sunday mid-morning is going to be the worst timeframe for this...
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding Sunday
Tecolia Hough
Florence woman accused of stabbing victim with comb pick
Local nonprofits can apply to benefit from Myrtle Beach Classic