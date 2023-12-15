1 hurt after car overturns in Forestbrook area crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Thursday night crash in the Forestbrook area sent one person to the hospital, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called out just before 11 p.m. to Forestbrook Road and Harbison Circle for a single-vehicle crash.

The car overturned, and the victim was trapped before being taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Horry County police were also called to the scene.

