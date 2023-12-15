Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

1 hurt after car overturns in Forestbrook area crash

Crews were called out just before 11 p.m. to Forestbrook Road and Harbison Circle for a...
Crews were called out just before 11 p.m. to Forestbrook Road and Harbison Circle for a single-vehicle crash.(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Thursday night crash in the Forestbrook area sent one person to the hospital, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called out just before 11 p.m. to Forestbrook Road and Harbison Circle for a single-vehicle crash.

The car overturned, and the victim was trapped before being taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Horry County police were also called to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
It's looking likely that Sunday mid-morning is going to be the worst timeframe for this...
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding Sunday
A low pressure system will take aim at the Carolinas and move into the area on Sunday. The...
FIRST ALERT: Another surge of colder temperatures, increasing concerns for a coastal low Sunday
Joshua Lowery, Nicole Acevedo
Police ID pair charged after drugs found in Surfside Beach home
HCFR: Passersby help person hurt in Surfside Beach-area crash
HCFR: Passersby help person hurt in Horry County crash

Latest News

Plane crash along I-26
NCDOT: Small plane crash shuts down both directions of I-26 in Asheville
It's looking likely that Sunday mid-morning is going to be the worst timeframe for this...
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding Sunday
NAACP claims district mishandled previous sexual assaults at West Florence High School
SLED arrests Marion County Detention Center officer