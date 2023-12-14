‘Unacceptable’: Horry County police chief comments on Conway-area cross burning

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The chief of the Horry County Police Department called a recent cross-burning incident in the Conway area “appalling and unacceptable” in a statement released Thursday.

“The actions of the perpetrators of the incident over Thanksgiving weekend are appalling and unacceptable. Such hate and harassment will not be tolerated in Horry County,” HCPD Chief Joseph Hill said in his statement.

The statement comes after a couple in the Conway area voiced concerns about racially-charged harassment from neighbors.

Shawn and Monica Williams told WMBF news they’ve spent years being harassed by their neighbors, which has reportedly ranged from racial slurs to threats.

Those concerns reached a fever pitch over Thanksgiving weekend when the couple found a burning cross facing their home just feet away from their yard.

Officers arrested their neighbors, 28-year-old Worden Butler and 27-year-old Alexis Harnett, and charged them with second-degree harassment. Harnett also allegedly yelled racial slurs at the couple while being filmed on police body cameras. The two were later released on bond.

“The individuals responsible will be held accountable for their actions and the hurt they have caused the victims and the greater Horry County community,” said Hill. “In concert with our local and regional partners, we will pursue justice to the fullest extent of the law. We will continue to support the victims and stand with them against such indecency. Hate and harassment have no place in Horry County.”

South Carolina remains one of two states without a hate crime law - and while a few cities in the state have passed hate crime ordinances or resolutions, Conway is not one of them.

Local leaders with the NAACP told WMBF News that they are also getting involved and are investigating the incident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

A cross burning in Conway has civil rights leaders sounding off across the state.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.