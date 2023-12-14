Submit a Tip
Trevor Noah will host the 2024 Grammy Awards for the fourth year in a row

Trevor Noah attends the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on...
Trevor Noah attends the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in New York. The Grammy Awards aren’t, bringing Noah back as host in 2024.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As the age-old adage goes, don’t mess with success. The Grammy Awards aren’t, bringing Trevor Noah back as host in 2024.

Noah shared the news Wednesday night on his podcast “What Now? With Trevor Noah.”

For those keeping count, the 66th Grammys will mark his fourth consecutive year of hosting duties.

SZA heads into the 2024 ceremony with a leading nine nominations. “Kill Bill,” her revenge anthem cloaked in an R&B ballad, earned her nods for record of the year, song of the year, and best R&B performance. “SOS” is also up for album of the year and best progressive R&B album. The 2024 ceremony is the second time SZA has been nominated for record, album, and song in the same year.

Phoebe Bridgers has the second-most nominations, with seven. Six of those are with her band boygenius. Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff also earned six.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 4 live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

