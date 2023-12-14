This Is Carolina: Andrews woman brings luxury living to old RVs

ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - Right on the Georgetown County line lives someone who turns drab into fab. Alchemy RV Renovations owner Tessa Terry transforms RVs, campers and fifth wheels into charming, luxury digs.

“I wanted to create a space that was high-end, and when you walk through the door, I wanted it to feel like a home,” said Terry.

The 29-year-old mother of two dove head first and launched her business in 2021. She bought a camper and learned how to renovate the small space, everything from the design to plumbing, electrical and flooring.

“I always lived by the idea that mistakes are kind of the price of admission to a good job,” she said.

The one-woman show mixes research with her renovation experience by ripping a page from her home renovations after she and her husband bought their house in 2017.

“We gutted it from top to bottom and completely renovated it,” said Terry.

Just like her Victorian modern-inspired home, Terry carefully creates and decorates each RV with intention.

“I’ll find things months before I even get the RV, and I’ll love it, and then I’ll work it into the design later on,” she said.

She caught the designer bug as a little girl and then worked for her parents’ company making elegant Victorian lamps that you’ve probably seen before.

“In the Disney’s new Haunted Mansion movie, all the lampshades that you see are the ones that I’ve made,” said Terry.

Terry gave us a tour of the RV and fifth wheel she’s remodeling and showed us the upscale and personal touches. She also demonstrated how she turns old countertops into faux marble ones to mimic swanky Charleston hotels. From gold ornate fixtures and upscale lighting to a walk-in closet, Terry said you’re not just getting a glamorous home on wheels.

“That’s the one thing I do different from most RV renovators, is absolutely everything comes with the sale. All the décor pieces, all the bedding,” said Terry.

The RV renovator said the best part about fixing up fixer-uppers is watching a customer step into one for the very first time.

“Oh, it’s awesome. I love seeing people’s reactions because it’s not what you’d expect in a space like that,” she said.

Terry hopes to impress even more people with her eye for design in the future.

“I feel like I’m just getting started, so I’m really excited to get next-level renovations happening,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve even considered it a career. I think I just thought that’s what I love. That’s what I want to do.”

Terry revamped five RVs since 2021, which she said each took about two to four months to renovate.

If you have good news to share, email goodnews@wmbfnews.com or message Loren on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.