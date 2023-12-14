South Carolina’s 2024 Football Schedule Announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (December 13, 2023) – The 12-game University of South Carolina 2024 football schedule was unveiled tonight on ESPN and the SEC Network in conjunction with the Southeastern Conference office. The 2024 season, the fourth in the Shane Beamer Era at South Carolina, features a slate of nine games against teams that will be appearing in bowl games this year. Four of the first five contests will be played at Williams-Brice Stadium in a schedule that includes two bye weeks.

South Carolina will open the 2024 season at home on Aug. 31 in a non-conference game against Old Dominion. It will be the first gridiron match in history between the Gamecocks and Monarchs. In the 97 seasons in which the Gamecocks have opened the season at home, they have posted an impressive 73-20-4 mark, a .773 winning percentage. ODU finished the 2023 regular season with a 6-6 ledger, including a 5-3 record in the Sun Belt, and will face Western Kentucky in the 2023 Famous Toastery Bowl in Charlotte on Dec. 18.

The Gamecocks open conference play at Kentucky on Sept. 7, the earliest date the teams have ever met. South Carolina has won each of the last two meetings with the Wildcats to take a 20-14-1 lead in the all-time series, including a 10-8 mark when playing in Lexington. Kentucky posted a 7-5 regular season mark in 2023 and will be playing Clemson in this year’s TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville on Dec. 29.

Carolina’s conference home opener is set for Sept. 14 when the LSU Tigers visit Williams-Brice Stadium for the first time since 2008. LSU holds a commanding 19-2-1 lead in the all-time series, including a 5-1-1 advantage when playing in Columbia. The teams last met in 2020, a 52-24 LSU win in Baton Rouge. LSU went 9-3 during the regular season in 2023 and will face Wisconsin in the Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa, Fla. on Jan. 1.

South Carolina’ second non-conference game of the 2024 season will come on Sept. 21 when they host the Akron Zips out of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) as part of Family Weekend on the Columbia campus. The teams have met just once previously, with Carolina posting a 28-3 win on Dec. 1, 2018, in a makeup game due to a weather situation earlier in that season. The Zips went 2-10 in 2023 under second-year head coach Joe Moorhead.

The Gamecocks will enjoy their first open week of the season on Sept. 28 before returning to conference action on Oct. 5 when they host the Ole Miss Rebels. Ole Miss leads the all-time series by a slim 9-8 margin, while the teams have split the previous eight games played in Columbia evenly. The teams last meeting came in Oxford in 2020 and they last met in Williams-Brice Stadium in 2009, which is also regarded as the birth of “Sandstorm.” The Rebels went 10-2 in the 2023 regular season and will face Penn State in the 56th annual Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 30.

South Carolina will travel to 2023 CFP semifinalist Alabama for the first time since 2009 on Oct. 12. The Crimson Tide holds a 13-3 lead in the all-time series, including an 8-1 mark when the teams have met at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The 2023 SEC Champions finished the regular season with a 12-1 mark and will face top-ranked Michigan in the 110th edition of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

The Gamecocks remain on the road the following week, traveling to Norman, Okla. for their first-ever meeting with the Oklahoma Sooners who, along with the Texas Longhorns, will become SEC members in 2024. The Sooners posted a 10-2 regular season in 2023 while competing in the Big 12 Conference and will face the Arizona Wildcats in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas on Dec. 28.

As was the case in September, the final Saturday in the month of October will serve as an off week for the Gamecocks. They will begin the five-game month of November by hosting Texas A&M on Nov. 2 to culminate the annual Homecoming festivities. The Aggies have won nine of the 10 meetings all-time with South Carolina, but the Gamecocks posted a 30-24 win in 2022, the last time the teams met in Columbia, to capture the Bonham Trophy for the first time. A&M finished the 2023 regular season slate with a 7-5 mark and will face Oklahoma State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 27.

The final SEC road test of the 2024 season for South Carolina will come at Vanderbilt on Nov. 9. The Gamecocks have dominated the series, winning 29 of the previous 33 contests, including the last 15 in a row. The Commodores, who are coming off a 2-10 campaign in 2023, have not defeated the Gamecocks in Nashville since 2008.

The Mayor’s Cup will be hanging in the balance on Nov. 16 when the Gamecocks host the Missouri Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium in the final SEC matchup of the 2024 campaign. The teams have split the six games played in the Palmetto State evenly, but Mizzou has won the last five games overall to take a 9-5 lead all-time. The Tigers posted a 10-2 record in 2023 and will face Ohio State in the GoodYear Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Dec. 29.

Senior Night and the annual “Salute the Troops” halftime recognition will highlight the Gamecocks’ final home game of the 2024 slate when in-state FCS rival Wofford makes its way to Columbia on Nov. 23. South Carolina has won each of the last 17 gridiron battles with the Terriers and owns a 20-4 all-time lead in the series. Wofford’s last win over Carolina came in the 1917 season. The Terriers posted a 2-9 record in the SoCon in 2023.

The annual Palmetto Bowl wraps up the 2024 regular season as South Carolina travels to Clemson on Nov. 30. Clemson leads the all-time series by a 73-43-4 margin, but the Gamecocks posted a win in their last trip to Memorial Stadium in 2022. The Tigers went 8-4 during the 2023 regular season and will face Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville on Dec. 29.

2024 SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE August 31 OLD DOMINION September 7 at Kentucky* September 14 LSU* September 21 AKRON September 28 Open October 5 OLE MISS* October 12 at Alabama* October 19 at Oklahoma* October 26 Open November 2 TEXAS A&M* November 9 at Vanderbilt* November 16 MISSOURI* November 23 WOFFORD November 30 at Clemson

HOME GAMES IN CAPS *-SEC contest

