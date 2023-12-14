Meals on Wheels to send out final meals as search for new location continues

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand nonprofit providing food to those in need is set to temporarily suspend service.

Meals on Wheels of Horry & Georgetown County says their final meals will be served Friday, after months of trying to secure a new home. Their rent was set to double by the end of the year, leading to them needing a new home if they were to continue serving the senior community.

“Tomorrow we send out our last meals,” Meals on Wheels posted on its Facebook page on Thursday. “Pray that Jesus provides us with a place soon. If we have to purchase frozen meals in January it will cost us between $6,000-$12,000 a week.”

The organization previously said they were suspending services on Dec. 15 and stopped accepting applications. Meals on Wheels CEO Micheal Snuggs told WMBF News last month that they’ll be packing everything up and could be moving into storage.

Meals on Wheels visits hundreds of elderly, homebound and terminally ill people. Volunteers make homemade meals in the Meals on Wheels Facility and then deliver the meal boxes in person. All services are free.

It’s unclear when services would continue if they were to be suspended.

