Marion police searching for suspect in drug store armed robbery

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are sharing security camera photos and asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect who robbed a drug store on North Main Street in Marion Wednesday.

Officers responded to the call of an armed robbery around 7:30 p.m. at a CVS. MPD said the suspect walked behind the counter and into an office, presented a gun to an employee, and made off with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black man in a dark-colored hoodie, possibly black, and either light-colored jeans or grey pants. He was seen leaving the store and heading east behind the CVS.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 843-423-8399. All tips may remain anonymous.

