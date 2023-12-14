Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Marion police searching for suspect in drug store armed robbery

Marion armed robbery
Marion armed robbery(Marion Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are sharing security camera photos and asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect who robbed a drug store on North Main Street in Marion Wednesday.

Officers responded to the call of an armed robbery around 7:30 p.m. at a CVS. MPD said the suspect walked behind the counter and into an office, presented a gun to an employee, and made off with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black man in a dark-colored hoodie, possibly black, and either light-colored jeans or grey pants. He was seen leaving the store and heading east behind the CVS.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 843-423-8399. All tips may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boom was heard by many, including the WMBF News crew, around 3 a.m. Wednesday. (file photo)
Heard a big boom overnight? Here’s what caused it.
‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
George Rowell
Horry County police capture larceny suspect hiding under leaves
Lisa Lacroix (center) was riding her bike to work on Saturday when a police say she was hit by...
‘You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone’: Family remembers woman hit by a car in North Myrtle Beach while riding bicycle
Tyler Doyle's Aunt holds a hand painted photo gifted from close family friends, Tony and...
‘I’m never going to stop fighting’: Family of missing boater hopeful as SLED joins investigation

Latest News

Loris man charged in Sunday morning shooting
Veterinarian accused of violating drug distribution laws
FILE: Police lights
Driver arrested after high-speed chase in Florence County
Joshua Lowery, Nicole Acevedo
Police ID pair charged after drugs found in Surfside Beach home