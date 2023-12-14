Submit a Tip
Marion County Detention Center officer accused of having contraband

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An officer at a Pee Dee detention center is facing charges after being arrested by state authorities on Thursday.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 20-year-old Jamaal Marquis Doizer is charged with misconduct in office and possession of contraband.

Warrants state Dozier brought contraband items into the detention center such as a 9mm firearm and Black & Mild tobacco products. Dozier allegedly asked a coworker who was at the detention center to grab the belongings out of his locker and bring them to him in the parking lot.

Dozier is also accused of telling his coworker not to look into the bag or tell anyone about what he asked for. The contraband was later found in his locker after being searched by supervisors.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said Doizer initially worked for the department from June 2022 to March 2023. He was hired back on Nov. 16 before being terminated a day before his arrest. The reason for his firing was unclear.

SLED said Doizer is being held at the Marion County Detention Center. The 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.

