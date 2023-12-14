Submit a Tip
Man accused of holding gun against Myrtle Beach gas station employee in robbery

Raymond Federico Williams, 44, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Raymond Federico Williams, 44, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man is behind bars and facing charges in a November armed robbery at a Myrtle Beach gas station.

Raymond Federico Williams, 44, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Myrtle Beach police were called around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 18 to the Scotchman on 3rd Avenue South.

Investigators talked with an employee, who said a man entered the store and held a gun against his abdomen, according to the police report.

Williams pointed to the register and told the employee to “hurry up,” the report reads. With the register open, Williams allegedly reached over the counter and grabbed bills. The employee said no more than $40 was taken.

Williams left the store and wasn’t arrested until Wednesday, almost a month after the robbery.

He is currently booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

