Local nonprofits can apply to benefit from Myrtle Beach Classic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Local nonprofits are now able to apply to receive proceeds from the PGA Tour’s first-ever stop in the Grand Strand.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that organizations based in Horry and Georgetown counties can apply ahead of the Myrtle Beach Classic. The tournament is scheduled for May 9-12, 2024, at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

“The PGA TOUR has a long history of giving back and supporting charities in each community where events are hosted. We look forward to continuing that tradition here in Myrtle Beach and making a lasting impact right here along the Grand Strand,” said Darren Nelson, tournament director.

The move comes under an initiative by the PGA Tour to donate net proceeds to local philanthropy, totaling nearly $4 billion to date.

Applications are due on Jan. 19, 2024, by 5 p.m. Those who qualify to receive funds will be notified later in the year.

