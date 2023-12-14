Judge in Murdaugh murder trial to keynote CCU’s 2024 spring commencement

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The judge who presided over one of South Carolina’s biggest trials in years will be speaking at a local college’s spring commencement.

During a Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, S.C. Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman was approved to be the keynote speaker at CCU’s May 2024 commencement ceremony.

They also approved giving Newman a Doctor of Public Service honorary degree.

Judge Clifton Newsman gives his jury charges during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool (awhitaker@postandcourier.com | Andrew J. Whitaker)

Newman, a Kingstree native, gained notoriety while presiding over former Lowcountry lawyer Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial, which ended in a guilty verdict. Newman sentenced Murdaugh to two consecutive life terms for the crime.

Newman is in his fourth and final term as a judge with the South Carolina Circuit Court.

RELATED: CCU approves Brooks Stadium upgrades, acquiring land for new academic building

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.