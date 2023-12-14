Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Judge in Murdaugh murder trial to keynote CCU’s 2024 spring commencement

During a Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, South Carolina...
During a Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman was approved to be the keynote speaker at CCU’s May 2024 commencement ceremony.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The judge who presided over one of South Carolina’s biggest trials in years will be speaking at a local college’s spring commencement.

During a Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, S.C. Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman was approved to be the keynote speaker at CCU’s May 2024 commencement ceremony.

They also approved giving Newman a Doctor of Public Service honorary degree.

Judge Clifton Newsman gives his jury charges during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the...
Judge Clifton Newsman gives his jury charges during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool(awhitaker@postandcourier.com | Andrew J. Whitaker)

Newman, a Kingstree native, gained notoriety while presiding over former Lowcountry lawyer Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial, which ended in a guilty verdict. Newman sentenced Murdaugh to two consecutive life terms for the crime.

Newman is in his fourth and final term as a judge with the South Carolina Circuit Court.

RELATED: CCU approves Brooks Stadium upgrades, acquiring land for new academic building

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boom was heard by many, including the WMBF News crew, around 3 a.m. Wednesday. (file photo)
Heard a big boom overnight? Here’s what caused it.
‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
Lisa Lacroix (center) was riding her bike to work on Saturday when a police say she was hit by...
‘You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone’: Family remembers woman hit by a car in North Myrtle Beach while riding bicycle
Kelsey Strickland
Horry County veterinarian accused of violating drug distribution laws
Joshua Lowery, Nicole Acevedo
Police ID pair charged after drugs found in Surfside Beach home

Latest News

CCU approves Brooks Stadium upgrades, acquiring land for new academic building
HCFR: Passersby help person hurt in Surfside Beach-area crash
HCFR: Passersby help person hurt in Horry County crash
Coastal Carolina University approved plans to improve its campus on Thursday, including...
CCU approves Brooks Stadium upgrades, acquiring land for new academic building
A person involved in a crash in the Surfside Beach area got some help from those passing by on...
HCFR: Passersby help person hurt in Horry County crash