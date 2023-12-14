‘It’s appalling’: NAACP launching investigation into Conway cross burning

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A cross burning in Conway has civil rights leaders sounding off across the state.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, NAACP, is now launching an investigation into the cross burning caught on video.

The incident has Conway couple Shawn and Monica Williams re-thinking their move to the Grand Strand.

South Carolina is just one of two states without a hate crime law.

In the past three years, a hate crime bill has made it through the South Carolina State House but stalled on the Senate floor.

Conway resident and NAACP task force member Cedric Blain-Spain said it’s time for real change.

“This here renews our efforts,” Blain-Spain said. “I just hope that we would be resilient and come together because, certainly, this has opened old wounds for those who have lived through the Jim Crow era.”

Shawn and Monica Williams claim they’ve spent years being harassed by their neighbors, which has reportedly ranged from racial slurs to threats.

However, the final straw was finding a burning cross facing their home just feet away from their yard.

That led Horry County police to arrest their neighbors, but Marvin Neal, 3rd vice president of the South Carolina State Conference NAACP, said the incident shows the need for a hate crime bill in South Carolina.

“In these days and times, we don’t expect things like that to happen; it’s really appalling; the Emanuel Nine should have set the precedent for a hate crime law,” Neal said, referring to the 2015 racist killing of nine churchgoers in Charleston. “We thought we were on the road in that direction when that happened, but here we are again.”

While the civil rights organization continues to investigate, local chapters said they are looking into ways to help right now.

They also encourage you to call on your local representatives.

