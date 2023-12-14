‘I’m here to serve the public’: Retired veteran starts new career with Horry County Sheriff’s Office

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the newest and oldest detention center officers working in Horry County comes with experience and knowledge.

Officer James Semmens joined the Horry County Sheriff’s Office nine months ago after he retired from the U.S. Marine Corps.

He served for 22 years, and that time included deployments to Norway, Panama and Iraq.

“I enjoyed my time and deployed with many great Marines and now it’s time to settle down,” Semmens said.

Well, not quite settling down, and after some time in North Carolina, Semmens and his family relocated to Horry County.

“We came here for the beach,” he said.

However, the beach wasn’t enough for the serviceman who stands at 6′7″ tall. He wanted to continue a life of service and began exploring opportunities with law enforcement agencies in the Grand Strand.

His family had suggested a different route.

“My family wanted me to open a coffee shop. They wanted me to serve coffee all day long and I said no I’m here to serve the public,” said Semmens.

When the opportunity presented itself at the sheriff’s office, Semmens made the trip to Columbia for training. And it was no surprise that he was oldest in his South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy class.

“I was very nervous going in, I thought I was too old. The average age in my class in the academy was about 28 years old. I was the grandfather, literally, of the class,” said Semmens.

After successful completion of the academy, he was assigned to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

“I went from a corrections officer in general population, to a booking officer in nine months,” Semmens said.

In addition to helping to counsel inmates and some co-workers, Semmens wants anyone, especially folks over the age of 50, to know there are opportunities within the sheriff’s office.

“This is a great opportunity to transition from the military to law enforcement. It’s a great transition for someone who just got out of college and is looking for something to do,” said Semmens.

Semmens said he looks forward to a lengthy career with the department.

“They will get a lot out of me as long as they want to keep me employed here,” he said.

The department continues to look for 20 new officers. The starting pay is around $50,000.

CLICK HERE for more recruitment information.

