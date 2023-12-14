Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

HCFR: Passersby help person hurt in Horry County crash

HCFR: Passersby help person hurt in Surfside Beach-area crash
HCFR: Passersby help person hurt in Surfside Beach-area crash(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person involved in a crash in the Surfside Beach area got some help from those passing by on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the wreck at 9:15 a.m., when a vehicle crashed into a guard rail in the area of Highway 31 and Highway 544. The vehicle involved also caught fire but was put out.

The person hurt was taken out of the vehicle before first responders arrived. They were later taken to a hospital.

As of around 10 a.m., drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Lanes of traffic on the off-ramp toward Surfside Beach are also blocked.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boom was heard by many, including the WMBF News crew, around 3 a.m. Wednesday. (file photo)
Heard a big boom overnight? Here’s what caused it.
‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
Lisa Lacroix (center) was riding her bike to work on Saturday when a police say she was hit by...
‘You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone’: Family remembers woman hit by a car in North Myrtle Beach while riding bicycle
Kelsey Strickland
Horry County veterinarian accused of violating drug distribution laws
Neighborhood fights HOA over holiday decorations.
‘Let us be festive’: Surfside Beach family claims HOA removed their Christmas decorations

Latest News

Crews continue to search for missing dog following deadly crash
‘Lost Dog Syndrome’: Dog missing after I-85 crash spotted 7 times but still lost
Lisa Lacroix (center) was riding her bike to work on Saturday when a police say she was hit by...
‘You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone’: Family remembers woman hit by a car in North Myrtle Beach while riding bicycle
HCFR
HCFR: Crash involving utility pole on Highway 17 in Little River injures 1; traffic blocked
It is still unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.
‘Major’ crash impacting Florence County traffic clears