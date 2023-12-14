HCFR: Passersby help person hurt in Horry County crash

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person involved in a crash in the Surfside Beach area got some help from those passing by on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the wreck at 9:15 a.m., when a vehicle crashed into a guard rail in the area of Highway 31 and Highway 544. The vehicle involved also caught fire but was put out.

The person hurt was taken out of the vehicle before first responders arrived. They were later taken to a hospital.

As of around 10 a.m., drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Lanes of traffic on the off-ramp toward Surfside Beach are also blocked.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.