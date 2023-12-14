FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong wind, heavy rain & coastal flooding Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a dynamic low pressure system moves into the Carolinas bringing strong winds, heavy rain and the potential for coastal flooding and some beach erosion.

THE SETUP

A strong low pressure system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and move across Florida. The exact track and strength of this system will ultimately determine who sees the greatest impacts here in the Carolinas. However, for the second day in a row, data suggests that this system will be unusually strong for December standards. As the strong low pressure moves along or near the coast, our impacts will ramp up Sunday.

LOCAL IMPACTS

The easiest way to describe the impacts on Sunday would be one of a tropical storm. Think of what we would see during a typical tropical storm during hurricane season and that will line up pretty well with our latest thoughts and forecast.

WIND

Winds will turn gusty throughout the morning hours on Sunday and will only increase as we head into the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph look likely along the beaches with a few stronger gusts possible at times. As you move inland, there’s a good chance that winds will gusts from 30-40 mph and be loud throughout the day on Sunday.

COASTAL FLOODING

The direction of the wind will play a key role in the coastal flooding threat on Sunday. If the low track stays along the coast or to our west, we will have a prolonged period of strong onshore winds. Combine those strong onshore winds with a high tide in the morning and we will likely see some coastal flooding issues in those flood prone areas. Cherry Grove, Garden City, Pawleys Island & Murrells Inlet are all areas that will need to watch both the wind forecast and stay updated as we go throughout the next couple of days. It’s still too early to know the extent of coastal flooding, but some minor coastal flooding issues do look likely at this point.

HEAVY RAIN

The latest data this morning still continues to suggests our area will see 1-3″ of rain with this system with locally higher amounts. The highest amounts once again will be dependent on the track of this low pressure system Areas to the north and northwest of this low should pick up the highest amount of rain. Once again, this should become more clear as we head into the next couple of days. We DO NOT expect river flooding or any flash flooding from this system.

Please make sure you stay updated with the First Alert Weather Team over the next couple of days. We will get our first look at the high resolution data this evening. Our forecast and this web story will continue to be updated to provide you the First Alert to changes as they become available.

