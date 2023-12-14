FIRST ALERT: Another surge of colder temperatures, increasing concerns for a coastal low Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re giving you the First Alert to another surge of colder temperatures tonight with the coldest temperatures for some locations we’ve seen all week! All of that ahead of a coastal storm system that will bring both wind and rain to the Carolinas on Sunday.

TODAY

Breezy winds have kept temperatures a little bit warmer than previous nights, but it’s still cold enough for the extra layers as you step out the door this morning.

A cold front will move through the Grand Strand right around sunrise, bringing in breezy winds throughout the day and colder temperatures into this evening.

It's a breezy day with temperatures in the lower 50s. Winds will gusts up to 25 mph at times as the cold front moves through. (WMBF)

Winds will be steady at 10-15 mph with gusts of 20-25 mph out of the northeast today. Highs will struggle, only reaching the low-mid 50s today under sunny skies.

COLDEST NIGHT OF THE WEEK

Tonight will be the coldest night of the week as temperatures fall into the mid 20s inland with the upper 20s to near 30 at the beach with another round of frost.

It's the coldest night of the week with widespread frost expected on Friday morning. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

After a chilly start Friday morning, temperatures will attempt to rebound by the afternoon. Highs will still be cool but we should make a run at the middle 50s by the afternoon hours. Sunshine will continue through the day. Saturday will start to see a warming trend as temperatures will climb to near 60. Clouds will thicken through the day as afternoon temperatures climb to around 60.

We're highlighting Sunday red with widespread rain and wind gusts of 30-50 mph. The strength of the low and track will determine what type of impacts everyone sees. (WMBF)

COASTAL STORM SUNDAY

A storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and then move across Florida. The exact track and strength of this system is still uncertain. However, for the second day in a row, the latest data suggests that the system could develop into a powerful coastal storm near the coast of the Carolinas. In that case, stronger winds, heavy rain, beach erosion and even some coastal flooding could become a concern.

A low pressure system will take aim at the Carolinas and move into the area on Sunday. The forecast for Sunday goes downhill quickly. (WMBF)

New data this morning shows rain increasing quickly throughout the day on Sunday with heavy rain likely at times. Winds will turn gusty with potential wind gusts of 30-50 mph possible. It’s still too early for specifics on the strongest wind gusts, but know that the track will determine who sees the strongest wind. The main concern with wind will be similar to last weekend with outdoor patio furniture, Christmas decertations and minor wind damage.

We need to keep a close eye on the onshore wind and how strong the wind will be. This will be the main focus for coastal flooding concerns on Sunday. (WMBF)

Of course, with a coastal low, we will need to watch the strength and duration of any onshore winds. The onshore wind will be the main concern that would lead to a threat of coastal flooding.

The latest data this morning still continues to suggests our area will see 2-4″ of rain with this system. The Euro took a shift to the west, bringing some of the highest rain totals into the Pee Dee. Once again, we’re four days away from this system. Plenty will change.

The latest data is closer to agreeing with one another with 2-4" of rain across the Carolinas. (WMBF)

Expect many more updates from the First Alert Weather Team regarding this Sunday system throughout the day, online, on air and on that First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.