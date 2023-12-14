Driver arrested after high-speed chase in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies arrested a driver after a traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase in Florence County Wednesday night.

Sheriff TJ Joye said around 6:45 p.m. a FCSO deputy observed a car driving recklessly along South Irby Street and turned on their blue lights to pull over the car. Instead of stopping, the driver sped off down Pamplico Highway through to Claussen Road.

The deputy eventually initiated a PIT maneuver to stop the driver near Seven Mile Road and Old River Road.

The driver of the car attempted to run but was arrested by deputies. Joye said at this point it is unclear why the driver fled from the initial traffic stop but FCSO will continue to investigate.

The driver’s ID will be released after the booking process is completed.

They are being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

