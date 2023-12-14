Crews respond to house fire in Loris; no injuries reported

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Fire crews are working on the scene of a house fire in Loris Thursday afternoon, according to Fire Chief Jerry Hardee.

The fire department received a call for the fire around 3 p.m. in the area of McQueen Street. Hardee said it is a single-family home and one of the older structures in Loris.

Vann Horne

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown but investigation personnel are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

