CCU approves Brooks Stadium upgrades, acquiring land for new academic building

Coastal Carolina University approved plans to improve its campus on Thursday, including upgrades to Brooks Stadium.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University approved plans to improve its campus on Thursday, including upgrades to Brooks Stadium.

The CCU Board of Trustees voted to bring a new video display scoreboard and audio upgrades to the south end zone. According to the school, the fully digital display “can be leveraged to better display scores, statistics, graphics, advertisements, and other relevant information.”

The board also approved two motions regarding the already-planned building for the Conway Medical Center College of Health and Human Performance. The school will acquire 27 acres of land from the CCU Student Housing Foundation to relocate the track and field facility. The property acquisition would still need to be approved by the foundation.

The planned health college building will be built where the track and field facility currently sits. The building will include a 400-space parking facility, costing around $53 million. It will house academic units for public health, nursing, health administration, exercise science, recreation and sport management, and sport management (master’s). The facility will also include space for classrooms, laboratories and administrative offices - as well as a medical clinic for students, faculty and staff.



